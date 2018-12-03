Tame the temper tantrums

Share Share 0 Share 0

We can be an angry lot at any time of the year, but it’s the festive season that really gets us fired up to go bang faster than a Christmas cracker. More than half of us have family disagreements during this time. Here’s why anger affects us so much, and how we can curb it.

Understand the physical effect

Emotions are complex processes involving mental and physical response channels. Anger often triggers a neural activity, which results in raised nerve conduction and hormone release such as testosterone and adrenaline. These have a knock-on effect on organs such as the heart, lungs, skin, and gastrointestinal tract.

Watch your drinking

Alcohol is a toxic substance. The initial relaxation is a result of alcohol working on the brain and nervous system, which causes reduced anxiety and increased confidence.

However, as you continue to drink, the parts of the brain involved with emotion and anger become affected. We get irritable, shaky, we sweat and suffer headaches. These signs are strong enough to drive anyone into the angry zone.

Admit you’re hurt

The roots of anger have to do with feeling hurt or pain or some sort of self-reflection you don’t want to consciously acknowledge. Expressing that hurt in an honest way can be a challenge.

Healthy relationships are based on honest communication. People keep changing and our relationships need to go through constant realignment. Be aware of how you feel about a relationship and any frustrations you have. Be willing to communicate.

Own your feelings

An argument often stems from the fact that you wanted something from someone and you didn’t get your needs met in the way you wanted.

If you attack someone, the natural response is for them to defend themselves, but there are different ways to resolve a disagreement.

Reflect on your frustration

Reflect and look to new beginnings. This generally provides a trigger for people to think about what’s (not) working for them and what to do about it.

On the very mild end of anger, you might just think it’s frustration, but if allowed to develop it can become anger.

Normal anger, not violent rage, is a very natural part of the emotional spectrum and isn’t bad in its own right. But unmanaged or left unacknowledged it can be, so learn to manage your own anger before it gets the better of you.