Talwara producing organic vegetables

STATE TIMES NEWS

REASI: Keeping the public health in view, Organic Training Centre, Talwara of Reasi District is commercially producing the organic vegetables. The centre is being run under the guidance of Vice Chancellor (VC), Dr.P.K Sharma and Associate Director Extension (ADE) and Incharge of all the KVKs. Dr.R.K Arora of SKUAST-J. Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK), Reasi of Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology of Jammu (SKUAST-J) is co-ordinating the centre in the production of organic vegetables. The scientists, tourists and farmers from far and wide are visiting this centre and are impressed by observing the results of Front Line Demonstrations (FLDs) on organic vegetables laid by Krishi Vigyan Kendra, Reasi. The progressive organic crops grower, Hans Raj, Subash Chander and Ram Lal along with the Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK), Reasi scientists are guiding and encouraging the other farmers of the area for the scientific organic farming.