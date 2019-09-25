Talks with Ker CM to ensure welfare of people of two states: Palaniswami

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami on Wednesday said his meeting with Kerala counterpart Pinarayi Vijayan on various inter-state water sharing issues was being held keeping in mind the ‘welfare’ of the farmers and people of the two states.

Speaking to reporters here before departing to Kerala capital Thiruvananthapuram to meet Vijayan later in the day, Palaniswami said the two leaders were slated to discuss issues including Parambikulam-Aliyar Project (PAP).

“The chief ministers (of Tamil Nadu and Kerala) are holding the talks to ensure the welfare of the farmers and people of the two states,” he said.

This would be first meeting between the chief ministers of the two states in 15 years.

In 2004, then chief ministers, the late J Jayalalithaa and Oommen Chandy had met in Chennai. (PTI)