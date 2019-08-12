Talk of climate

Dear Editor, The climate movement first gained momentum worldwide after the US’ withdrawal from the Paris Climate Deal in 2017. It is, however, now being partly fuelled by some unfounded fears and alarmism, stemming from inaccurate notions like an imminent apocalypse, being propagated by prominent politicians like US Congresswoman Alexandria Cortez, despite having been disproved by climatologists. Furthermore, the climate change issue remains on the back burner in developing countries like India, with huge populations, partly owing to the fact that unemployment continues to be a burning issue here, and forgoing the use of coal in an effort to bring down greenhouse emissions would only further worsen the scenario. Varun Das, Zirakpur.
