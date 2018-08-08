Talat Ahmad takes over as new VC KU

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

SRINAGAR: Renowned earth scientist Talat Ahmad took over as the Vice Chancellor of the University of Kashmir on Tuesday.

He replaced Khurshid Iqbal Andrabi. Ahmad, who was Vice Chancellor of Jamia Millia Islamia before arriving here, was accorded a ceremonial guard of honour by a contingent of police in the campus. He completed his MSc in Geology from Aligarh Muslim University in 1977 followed by an M.Phil in Ore Petrology from JNU in 1980. He then completed his PhD in Igneous Petrology from JNU in 1985.

In 1988-89, Ahmad did a Post Doctoral Fellowship with University of Liecester, while in 1997-98, he did Post Doctoral Fellowship with University of Cambridge. In 1999-2000, he did another Post Doctoral Fellowship with Nagota University (Japan).

He has held several significant assignments including the vice chancellor of University of Kashmir from June 2011 to May 2014 and vice chancellor of Jamia Millia Islamia, New Delhi from May 15, 2014 till August 6, 2018.

He has been a recipient of several prestigious awards and citations, including the National Mineral Award, 1994 from the Government of India. He has also been a fellow of the Indian National Science Academy in New Delhi, Indian Academy of Sciences in Bangalore, fellow of the National Academy of Sciences in Allahabad, J C Bose National Fellowship, DST, New Delhi.