Talab Khatikan deputation meets CM

STATE TIMES NEWS
JAMMU: A deputation of residents of Talab Khatikan, Jammu led by MLA, East, Rajesh Gupta called on the Chief Minister, Mehbooba mufti here on Wednesday.
The deputation apprised the Chief Minister of many of their civic problems and sought her intervention.
The Chief Minister assured the deputation to look into the issues put up and address the same appropriately.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Gone through lot of struggle to join films: Shraddha
Katrina Kaif to be a special guest at IFFI closing ceremony
An artiste’s interpretation has every right to exist: Asrani
Winters can affect cardiovascular health: Dr Sushil
A book on my life will be boring, says Irrfan Khan
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper