Take up KPs resettlement on priority basis: VHP chief to Dineshwar Sharma

Jammu: VHP chief Praveen Togadia on Saturday urged the Centre’s special representative on Jammu and Kashmir, Dineshwar Sharma to give priority to resettlement of Kashmiri Pandits within a time frame.

He also called for abrogation of Article 370 and Article 35A of the Indian Constitution and opposed the dialogue process with separatists.

“Unless Kashmiri Pandits are not settled in their homeland, no dialogue is worth its meaning. The fact that they cannot come back to their homes is not only painful, but insulting as well,” he told reporters here.

“Therefore, I ask Sharma to give priority to the issue and ensure their settlement within a time frame,” he said.

The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) chief, who arrived here on Friday, is on a three-day tour of Jammu region.

He is chairing a Hindu Helpline convention in which over 100 delegates from across the country are taking part. Togadia also spoke against having a dialogue with separatists in the Valley.

Those demanding ‘Azadi’ or self-rule should go to Pakistan as those talking against the constitution are traitors. They have no right to live in this country.

“As far as Pakistani agents are concerned, a dialogue with them will not help as they would not understand. They only understand the language of AK 47,” he said.

The VHP leader added that the “factors coming in the way of complete integration of Jammu and Kashmir with India, like Article 35A and Article 370, be removed to bring back prosperity to the state”.

Article 35A and Article 370 accord special rights and privileges to the state of Jammu and Kashmir.

In reply to a question about Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti’s “warning” in July that there would be no one in the state to hold the tricolour, if special rights and privileges to the state will be tinkered with, the VHP chief said, “Praveen Togadia and crores of my associates across the country will come to shoulder the flag”.

The controversial leader also remarked that those indulging in stone pelting against security forces in the Valley should be carpet bombed.

“We should strive to make Jammu and Kashmir terrorism free and those who indulge in stone pelting against soldiers should be carpet bombed,” he said.