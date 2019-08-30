Take up issue of Sikh girl’s ‘forced’ conversion to Islam with Pak: Amarinder tells Centre

Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh urged External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday to take up the issue of a Sikh girl being reportedly kidnapped and forced to convert to Islam in Pakistan.

“Shocking incident of a Sikh girl being kidnapped & forced to convert to Islam in Nankana Sahib, Pakistan,” Singh tweeted, tagging a video.

In the video message, the family of the girl has claimed that she was abducted and forcibly converted to Islam. The family has sought Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan’s help.

The chief minister urged Khan to take a firm and immediate action.

“Call upon@ImranKhanPTI to take firm and immediate action against the perpetrators. Request @DrS Jaishankar to strongly take up the issue with his counterpart at the earliest,” he said.(PTI)