Take up for all

Dear Editor,

Why are voices of concerns raised by pseudo-secularists only when minority community is involved? Why have they been silent over the plight of Kashmiri Pandits who are refugees in their own country? Why did they not speak up during the outbreak of communal riots in Dhulagarh, West Bengal, in 2016, and Alampurin 24 Pargans, where the minority community torched houses and lynched members of the majority community? If Yogi Adityanath is curbing the appeasement policy which was followed by previous governments, what wrong has he committed? Rather, he is establishing a socialist, secular, democratic character of our nation without any bias, as enshrined in our Constitution. Even after 70 years of Independence, J and K has no commission for minorities. Is this not a violation of the secular character of India?

Rupinder Singh Suppal,

Via-e-mail