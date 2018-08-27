Take steps for better maintenance of NH: DDC

Share Share 0 Share 0

RAMBAN: District Development Comm-issioner, Ramban, Showkat Aijaz Bhat on Monday convened a meeting, with Police and Civil officers besides representatives of executing agencies working on prestigious 4-laning project of NH-1A, to resolve land acquisition and other confronting issues.

The meeting was attended by SSP Ramban, Anita Sharma, SSP Trafic, Shakti Pathak, ACR Vevaik Puri, CPO Uttam Singh, SDM Ramsoo, Viqar Giri, SDM Banihal, Zaheer Abass and Tehsildar besides officer from Revenue, PDD, PHE and PWD along with the representatives of executing agencies and companies including NHAI, GAMMON India, Navayuga, Ramky, HCC and others.

The DDC directed the concerned executing agencies to clear the road, especially from Moum Passsi Ramsoo, for ensuring smooth two-way traffic at all sliding areas within stipulated time. He also directed them to station adequate machineries at all sliding areas besides submitting the list of machinery being used in construction work along the national highway.

The DDC directed for removal of bottlenecks on all vulnerable locations and entrusted upon the concerned agencies for constructing protection walls and drainages on the highway in order to regulate the free flow of traffic.

He directed for dumping of the muck only in identified dumping sites besides instructing the representatives of the executing companies to follow the terms and conditions laid down in the contract agreement. Criminal proceedings shall be initiated against the violators in this regard, he added.

The DDC asked all stakeholders to work in cohesion to complete the project and also fixed the timeline to resolve the issues.

He also reviewed the progress of shifting of HT Towers, protection of other utilities including their reinstallation and developing suitable environment for construction work.