Take social, humanitarian initiatives to solve issues confronted by people: Bhalla

JAMMU: Former Minister and senior Congress leader Raman Bhalla on Wednesday strongly advocated early assembly elections in State to address issues of general public as under President’s Rule people from all three regions of State are facing extreme hardships in getting their issues redressed.

In a public interaction organized at Nai Basti in Gandhi Nagar constituency on Wednesday, Bhalla said that Congress will bring peace and normalcy in Kashmir if voted to power.

Prominent among those present on the occasion include Block President Yudhvir Singh, Kishore Kumar Singh, District Secretary Pardeep Bhalla, General Secretary Vipan Sharma, Narinder Gupta, Rajesh Bakshi, Romesh Bhagat, Minderlal Bagat, Suresh Sharma, Surinder Sodhi, Krishan Kumar Dogra, Kewal Krishan Sharma, Satinder Singh, Sonu Jatt, Kewal Kumar Dogra, Kartaro Devi, Sushma Bohora, Jyoti Devi, Anita Devi, Sunita Devi, Nirmal Bohora beside others. “We have not left the Jammu cause even when we were out of power at the Centre as well as in the State. We are ready and if we are voted to power, this time over, the Congress party will bring the atmosphere in Kashmir to normalcy and will sort out all the issues faced by the commoners”, he said.

Bhalla said that Congress won’t let BJP to succeed in divisive politics. “BJP is dividing people on communal, cultural lines. The more there is division in the State, more it is going to benefit the BJP, but the people of J&K are politically mature enough and they won’t let the BJP succeed in what it is designs”, he said.