Take measures to address winter vagaries in Chenab region: Congress

State Times News

KISHTWAR: – Expressing serious concern over the erratic power supply and scarcity of essential commodities including ration, sugar, Kerosene oil and LPG supplies in twin district of Doda and Kishtwar, Senior Congress leader and Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC), Vice President, Ghulam Mohammad Saroori on Friday said the administration must ensure that people in Chenab Valley are not neglected and sufficient arrangements should be made during the ongoing winter season.

Saroori said the prevailing poor power supply has virtually left the life in the erstwhile Doda district out of gear and the people face tremendous hardships due non availability of ration, sugar, kerosene oil and LPG.

“In the freezing temperature the people have not only been deprived of ration, sugar, kerosene oil and LPG but the unscheduled power supply has added into their problems. Despite a huge hydroelectric potential, the state has been energy deficit for long and now when the cap on LPG cylinders has aggravated the situation, the authorities seem hardly bothered about the problems faced by the common people,” Saroori remarked.

Saroori said that unfortunately the same situation is being repeated every winter soon and the people of the area are left helpless. “People here are being devoid of basic amenities. No power schedule is being followed on ground and even metered areas are facing long and unscheduled power cuts much to the annoyance of public,” Saroori added that to meet the challenges of winter vagaries, Divisional Commissioner, secretaries, Directors of concerned departments, DDC’s, the higher ups in the administration need to ensure a better coordination between different departments especially those providing essential services.

The senior J&K Congress Leader also urged the LG J&K G. C Murmu to meet the required stock of Ration, fire wood and Kerosene oil in Chenab Valley in the ongoing winter season. He said there is immediate need for effective measures to bridge the gap between availability and consumption of electricity, and set up a dependable power delivery system in the State,” Saroori suggested.