‘Take all stakeholders in confidence before unbundling PDD’

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Former Minister and senior Congress leader, Mula Ram raised serious concern over the move of Government to unbundle the Power Development Department.

In a meeting held here on Thursday, organised by Hari Singh Chib, President DCC Rural, the former minister said that there is no transparency in unbundling of the department and jobs of more than thirty thousand employees are at stake as there is no detailed transition plan for employees.

Mula Ram emphasized that the employee-fraternity of PDD is concerned about their future in the companies since road-map is not clear. These companies shall make their own recruitment and promotion rules leading to chaos among employees, he added.

Chib, while extending full support to the agitation of PDD employees against unbundling of the Department, asked Government not to take any such step which can lead to turmoil in the State. He suggested the Government to take all stakeholders in confidence before taking any such step regarding privatisation of PDD.

Chib asserted that daily-wagers, who are working in various State Government departments for last more than ten years, are already facing government’s apathy. He said that these poor people are already suffering due to non-payment of wages for months together. “Earlier, BJP regime had assured that all these workers would be regularized but nothing was done in this regard. The callous attitude of the administration has put this hapless lot to tremendous hardships,” he asserted.

Chib further asked the Governor’s administration to regularise all casual, seasonal, adhoc, contractual, need-based and daily-rated workers, who are serving the Government for years together. He also appealed to the Government to announce a health insurance policy for retired employees, who gave their entire lives in service of J&K Government.