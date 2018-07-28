Tak for granting divisional status to Chenab region

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

KISHTWAR: Asserting that Chenab region is the worst sufferer of discrimination, Member Legislative Council Firdous Tak on Saturday demanded creation of separate administrative division for the mountainous region in order to overcome development deficit.

“Like National Conference and Congress, Bhartiya Janata Party betrayed the mandate of Chenab Valley by surrendering to the Jammu based leadership. The interests of this region and its people have been sacrificed by the elected representatives plunging the region further into poverty and backwardness”, he said.

Tak was addressing day long party convention at Paddar in Kishtwar District. He was accompanied by District President PDP Sheikh Nasir Hussain, Sajad Ahmed Dev, Thakur Sujan Singh, Girdhari Lal, Haji Mohammad Iqbal, Rajesh Kumar, Gowswami Ram, Baldev Singh, Ved Raj, Satish Kumar and others.

The development of far off and backward areas was not possible in the present administrative structure, he said adding that divisional administration operating from Jammu city cannot reach out to the inaccessible areas. “A new structure has to be devised where sub regions shall be the new administrative units for overall development of the State”, he said.

Tak said that the Chenab region is one of the major contributors in the State revenue collection but in return it has received peanuts. “The State gets hundreds of crores as water cess from NHPC besides 2 per centroyalty on the power generation. The timber extracted from the region is sold in the entire region fetching crores to the state exchequer”, he said.