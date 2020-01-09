Taekwondo Championship concludes

STATE TIMES NEWS

BARAMULLA: A two-day Taekwondo championship concluded at Sopore on Thursday marking overwhelming participation from different clubs and academies of the district.

Championship was organized by Baramulla Taekwondo Association under the aegis of J&K Taekwondo Association.

The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Dr G N Itoo, Baramulla was chief guest on the occasion.

Interacting with the players, DC urged them to adopt sports for better career progression. Terming sports activities vital for maintaining physical and mental wellbeing; he said that efforts are being made to upgrade the sports infrastructure in the district.

ADC Sopore, Ashiq Lilly, District Youth Services and Sports Officer Vipan Kumar, Vice President Jammu and Kashmir Taekwondo Association Nissar Hussain Wani, President Baramulla Taekwondo Association, Advocate Neelofer Masoodi were also present on the occasion. Earlier, DC distributed sports kits among the youth of Seerjagir area of Sopore sub-division, fulfilling the demand projected by the youth of the area during his earlier visit.