Tackling CAA conflagration, the BJP conundrum

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while speaking in a BJP rally in Ramlila Ground has expressed disappointment at the continuing violence in the name of CAA and NRC but has also appreciated the agitators holding the national flag. Will his such appreciation help in dousing the flames of violence, started on mere apprehensions of the CAA being against the interests of Indian Muslim community or will the unrest and resulting violence claim more lives, more damage to public properties and more importantly, more damage to the reputation of the country in global arena, remains the million dollar question.

The damage to the national interest has been done, at whose instance, only the time will tell but the foremost duty of every right thinking Indian at the moment is to help in bringing normalcy in the country and help in assuaging the hurt feelings and the feelings of ‘being deprived of their basic rights’ by a section of Muslim community.

Majority of those uprooting railway tracks, burning vehicles, stone pelting and protesting violently do not know the exact purpose of the act, they are, in majority of the cases, protesting at the apprehensions of something sinister in the designs of the ruling party, which, as per their apprehensions is going to relegate them as the second grade citizens in their own country.

These feelings should have been removed by the leadership of the ruling party, but alas, they have failed to do so. We should have no hesitation in saying that power has gone in the head of majority of the leaders of the ruling party, who have lost contact with the ground situation.

They are convinced that whatever their misdemeanors, financial misappropriations at local levels, promotion of family interests at the cost of merit and all other ills, which they accused Congress Party of indulging in, will go unnoticed by the people.

But they have forgotten that the BJP got so many seats, not only because of work done by RSS and BJP workers, but because of a massive support by the

intelligentsia and the commoners, who had no political alignments. But once BJP came into power and forgot the contributions of this massive segment of the populace.

“Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas”, has been replaced by “Sabka Saath, Ghar Ka Vikas”. But in this critical juncture, the party will have to fall back upon these intellectuals and commoners, if they want to bring the situation under control. RSS and BJP workers have very limited appeal amongst the agitators, but the non aligned intellectuals are still respected and their intervention can make vast difference.

The think tank amongst the ruling party will have to re-devise the strategy of engaging with the enraged community, which too should be made to rethink that such response to the misunderstood provisions, wrong apprehensions and provocations at the hands of vested interests amongst the politicians is not going to help them in the long run.

It will give handle to the extreme rightists to demand more vigorous acts and retaliation in similar fashion, which can be exploited by the national enemies. The agitators too should be made to think that the concept of de-individuation, will not work in this age of electronic surveillance.

They will have to pay for their berserk reactions of damaging properties and the Central and state governments will have to adopt and devise mechanisms to establish Rule of Law by using the concept of “Culture of Lawfulness” at massive scales, by using mass behavioral engineering techniques but which concepts and theories are beyond the realms of cognition of majority of leaders of the ruling party, who cannot think beyond “Drains and road repairs” as the only job of a political leader and the nation will continue to suffer because of this mental bankruptcy of majority of our leaders.

(The author is a practicing Advocate of J&K High Court and President, Criminologists Society)