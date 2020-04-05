Tablighies too have fundamental rights!

DOST KHAN / ANCHOR

JAMMU: India is a democracy. And, in the largest democracy of the world, the people have fundamental rights. Making good use of their rights, the world is watching with amaze, how the people can mock the system and even abuse the Prime Minister, no matter if he is elected with overwhelming majority. They have also the right to shame and blame the armed forces, hail the traitors and assail the nationalists. The freedom of expression and fundamental rights have really made India free for all. Had it not been so the country would not have been going through the phase it is even in the obtaining scary scenario of coronavirus.

Congregation of Tablighi Jammat in Nizamuddin and anti-CAA protests in Shaheen Bagh Delhi depict India’s tryst with democracy in ample measure. The two congregations have many similarities. Both these forums mocked India’s fight against novel corona-virus thus putting the lives of 1.30 billion in jeopardy

In Shaheen Bagh as also in Nizamuddin, voices were heard that the world-wide pandemic is not for ‘believers’ but is Allah’s wrath and curse on infidels or Kafirs.

Ironically, belief of radicals, not the Muslims at large, got endorsement and support from the country’s top leaders including some Members of Parliament and former ministers including an ex-chief minister. They all buffeted their illogic by offering the logic that vacating these two places from ‘super-spreaders’ was actually aimed at maligning Muslims and a conspiracy against the community.

Shaheen Bagh was cleared amid resentment from organizers and Daadis while Nizamuddin turned out to be hub of epidemic. Both demeaned and mocked the system and the world’s largest democracy. Both attempted to foil the national campaign against disease and devastation.

The question arises as to where the nation will go if such a horrible state of affairs prevails and continues in days to come. Can India can’t afford any flip flop in its drive concerning with the lives of 130 crore compatriots? The answer would be in negative. The solution, however, will be simple and clear. Allow the super spreaders what they want. Allow them to stay in their ghettos and the places of worship but don’t let them to stand nude before female nurses. Let them worship the way they want but not allow them to throw stones on the warriors fighting the disease. Allow them to do whatever they want in their premises but don’t let them to spit at public places to spread the disease. Provide them the support like essentials from the government but stop them from bruising the pride of the nation.

To save India from the outrage and outbreak of corona virus, it is better to confine these sections of the society within their peripheries and worship places to put a halt on the spread of epidemic. If they don’t want, let they not be cured but declare their lodging places red zones and seal these for ingression and aggression in the larger interest of national health.

India is a democracy and everybody enjoys the freedom to live the way they want. They too have fundamental rights and when they feel and fear the death coming closer due to the epidemic, dispense the care they deserve.

These radicals have scripted a very sad story amid the fear and scare of global disaster.

Tablighi havoc across the country has crossed all limits of decency and civility, not only for being contributors to whopping 30 per cent spike in corona virus in 17 states but by stalling India’s collective fight against the pandemic. Its activists have violated the sanctity of quarantine and, in various cases during the mandatory isolation, by allegedly attacking doctors and para-medics besides spitting on walls and urinating in the open premises. Shockingly, some of them are reported to have made vulgar gestures to nurses and paraded in semi-nude conditions.

As if all this was not enough, reports of subjecting the screening medical teams in various parts of the country to stoning, abuses and violent chases by Tablighi indoctrinated residents and other radical elements has stunned the world during these worst of times the humanity is undergoing. Unfortunately, this bunches of uncivilized, uneducated, ill-informed and boorish radices are getting tacit support and sympathy from elite of Indian society, including politicians, who have held constitutional positions. This makes little difference between the so-called elite and the uncivil radicals, who appear on the same page to invite ridicule for their co-religionists.

In a most horrible video from Indore, a violent mob can be seen chasing and attacking two female doctors, wearing personal protective equipment, with stones and lathis.

Despite being injured, one of the doctors seen in the video, Zakiya Sayed, said she had never seen scenes like that. “It was frightening. We somehow fled from the mob. I am injured but not scared at all”, she told BBC.

At most of the places, the suspected people refused their samples and screening, as a result of which the nation is braving an unprecedented situation with 1023 positive cases out of the total 2,902 cases having links with the Tablighi congregation in Nizamddin Delhi. The national capital is facing the main brunt with three of the six deaths having Markaz connection.

The street violence, hospital mayhem and lockdown violations have actually triggered after the alleged sermon by Tablighi chief Maulana Saad, who in a viral video has described coronavious as a conspiracy against them. Under verification by the investigating agencies, the Maulana, who has already been booked, can be heard telling his disciples, can any doctors save you from this disease which has claimed 70,000 lives and turned them into angels? If Allah says that 70000 angels have been taken in his care then how can any power in the world do anything against this? This is not the time to spread fear or untouchability. This is not the time to listen to doctors and forego prayers or meeting each other. To remove this situation, bring out all the women, children, animals. Remember, none of us can counter Allah’s will or nature.”

The same voice – presumably belonging to Saad, can be heard, saying “A mosque is the best place to die…”Where will you run from death? Death is in front of you…This is an occasion to seek penance from God. Not an occasion where one comes under the influence of doctors and stops Namaaz? This is the time for more such gatherings, not the time to avoid each other…”

The sermon had electrifying and devastating impact and hence the defiance of the 21 day lock down, which had hugely broken the chain in the initial days.

This defiance was followed by Tik Tok videos on social media platforms. An investigation by a Delhi-based digital lab, Voyager Infosec, into more than 30,000 clips circulated this week suggested a set pattern of targeted disinformation campaign aimed at the Indian Muslim community. The videos show young boys, teens and adults playing Muslims, who discourage fellow Muslims from exercising precautions. These Tik Tok conversations are laced with religious overtones.

TO BE CONTINUED