Tablighies breach India’s health emergency, terrorists national security

JAMMU: This can happen only in India, the world’s largest secular country.

At a time when the entire humanity, across the globe, is grappling with dreaded Chinese Coronavirus, India is fighting on two other fronts, thanks to secularism. Tablighi Jamaat is unabatedly spreading the virus by either hiding or refusing to get screened after fanning out from their Nizamuddin haven to east, north, west and south. This has added to the pandemic and given alarming spike to cases crossing 3,624-mark. The number is rising. And most of the cases have link to Tablighi Markaz in Delhi. This has been a substantial contributing factor to the pandemic. This is an unforgivable breach to India’s health emergency.

This is one side of the picture, which the nation is watching depressingly in the current phase of lockdown.

The other side of the malady is grimmer, not new but shamefully deplorable.

As the comity of nations is tackling with the virus, Pakistan included, the borders of rogue neibhouring country are in the spotlight for nefarious activities. Pakistan is trying to push terrorists in this side of the Line of Control. In a vain and unsuccessful bid in Kupwara sector of the LoC, five terrorists got butchered by alert Indian troops. In the process, nation suffered colossal loss of three valiant soldiers.

Cynics will try to find out co-relation between secularism and super-spreader Tablighi activities and terrorists’ nefarious movements.

The co-relation lies in the fact that both these misadventures are being carried out in the mistaken belief of Jihad. And, India has been tolerating all this for the sake of secularism. If a word is said about Tablighi mayhem, the secularism will be in danger. The pseudo seculars and urban naxalites will stand up in arm, crying India being intolerant.

Since the super spread of disease from Nizamuddin, these self-proclaimed champions of secularism and humanism have not spoken a word against Tablighies or counseled them to stop their misadventure of jeopradising lives of fellow Indian. They have all the time to question the government’s preparedness in providing protective gears to doctors and nurses but they have no will to raise their fingers against nude parade of Tablighies before the female health workers. They are up with a nine-point questioner on Narendra Modi’s nine-minute Diya display as a mark of solidarity but they won’t advise their favourite super spreaders not to attack ambulances in a Tamil Nadu village.

The ever-active twitter handles of the pseudos created buzz over the plight of labourers and daily earners, without doing anything practically for them as their social-responsibility, but didn’t write a word as a mark of tribute to three soldiers who sacrificed their lives on the LoC. Nobody will try to know the agony of their families under lock-down. Nobody will either care for their children, whose lives have abruptly turned blank for all time to come.

Nobody will spit on those terrorists, who engaged the armed forces in operations while they were providing essentials and medical supplies to civilians across the Valley. Giving their best and remaining on toes for durations upto 18 hours, they are targeted in the hinterland by blood hounds in the name of Jihad.

Why do these Tablighies and Jihadis break the norms of civilized society? A cursory analysis will unfold the harsh truth that they are doing all this with the misnomer of getting into Jannat, in case they die-while spreading virus or unleashing terror. This is exactly what the Maulana Saad told to his congregation that those dying in mosques will be martyrs. And terrorists are roaming around with a blank cheque of getting into heaven after their death.

India will overcome the epidemic of coronavirus and scourge of terrorism but the Indians, especially the right thinking Muslims, who are certainly in majority in their community, to dismantle the element of blind faith, which leads Jihadis and Tablighies to believe they are performing some holier ritual by endangering the humanity. This is a biggest challenge to the civilized world, who must come together to break the nexus between ill-informed and their elite supporters in politics, mostly in India. They must act lest the time will trickle out and lead to class war between ill-informed and well guided.