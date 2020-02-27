Table Tennis Rolling Trophy; GDC MA Road lifts title

STATE TIMES NEWS

SHOPIAN: Government Degree College, MA Road, Srinagar on Wednesday lifted Table Tennis Rolling Trophy (women)-2020 title at Indoor Hall of Government Degree College Shopian.

The event was organised by the Department of Higher Education J&K under the banner of Sports Festival for Kashmir Division Colleges.

As many as 26 colleges of the Valley participated in the event which commenced on February 17.

Principal Government Degree College Shopian, Ali Mohammad Dar was the chief guest and Principal Govt. Degree College Kulgam and Principal Govt. Degree College, Pulwama were the guests of honour on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion Principal, Govt. Degree College Shopian highlighted the importance of physical education and impressed upon the students to come forward and take part in sports activities.

Later, trophies, prizes, medals and certificates were distributed among the players.

Coordinator Sports Committee, Chief Organizer Sports Committee, faculty members and other dignitaries besides a scores of students were present on the occasion.