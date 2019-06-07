TA jawan martyred in Anantnag, terrorist killed in Pulwama

Share Share 0 Share

Two SPOs missing with weapons

STATE TIMES NEWS

SRINAGAR: A Territorial Army man was shot dead at his residence in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Thursday.

Reports said that gunmen barged inside the house of Manzoor Ahmad Beg, son of Abdul Salam Beg and fired at him, leaving him critically injured.

He was rushed to district hospital Anantnag where he succumbed.

In a terror related incident, one terrorist was killed in the gunfight with the security forces in Panjran Lassipora area of Pulwama district.

A police official said that one of the terrorists has been killed in the operation.

Meanwhile, intense clashes are underway between the youth and the security forces near the site of the firefight. The gunfight broke out after a joint team of army’s 44RR, SOG and CRPF launched cordon and search operation in the area.

In another development, two Special Police Officers (SPOs) of Jammu and Kashmir Police have gone missing with their service weapons in Pulwama district.

Police said that Shabir Ahmad Dar, son of Mohammad Hashim Dar of Tujan Pulwama and Sulimman Ahamd Khan, son of Bashir Ahmad Khan of Uthmulla Shopian vanished with two rifles from District Police Lines Pulwama on Thursday morning.