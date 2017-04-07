Syria opposition hails US strike, calls for continued action

Beirut: Syria’s opposition National Coalition hailed the US strike on a Syrian military base today, calling for further American action against President Bashar al-Assad’s military capabilities.
“The Coalition welcomes the strike and urges Washington to neutralise Assad’s ability to carry out air raids,” spokesman Ahmad Ramadan told AFP. “We hope for more strikes…
and that these are just the beginning.
PTI
Filmmakers grab too much from real life: Mani Ratnam
Shabana Azmi takes the metro in Delhi
Bachchan reaches 26 million mark on Twitter, thanks fans
‘Golmaal 4’ will be a nice break for me: Parineeti
Weekly Horoscopes – This Week’s Horoscopes for All Signs
© 2016 State Times Daily Newspaper