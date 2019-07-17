Syed Mustafa guides Star Surankote to 72 runs win

Sports Reporter

POONCH: Star Club Surankote on Wednesday made it a 72 runs victory against Mendhar XI in the ongoing District Poonch Cricket Tournament, organised by J&K Cricket Association (JKCA) at Sports Stadium, here.

It was Surankote spinner, Syed Mustafa Hyder, who guided the side to a comfortable victory taking away five wickets for 46 runs in eight overs.

Earlier, batting first after winning the toss, Star Club set a target of 240 runs. Nasir played fine innings of 88 runs.

In reply, Mendhar XI was bowled out for 167 runs. Irfan was only batsman to face opponent bowlers confidently and contributed highest 53 runs.

Later, for his five wickets haul, Syed Mustafa Hyder was declared Man of the Match. Mustafa has to his credit 10 wickets in two matches.