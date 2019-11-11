Syed Mushtaq Ali T20: Jharkhand beat J&K by seven runs

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Despite five wickets haul by Umar Nazir, J&K suffered a crushing seven-run defeat against Jharkhand in the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy at C B Patel Ground, Surat on Monday.

After winning toss J & K decided to field first. Jharkhand, batting first, got off to a bad start with opener Anand Devendra Singh getting out for four runs. He was caught by Manzoor Dar on the bowling of Umar Nazir. Jharkhand lost second wicket for eight runs on board as Skipper Ishan Kishan was caught by Fazil Rashid on the bowling of Umar Nazir at five runs. Virat Singh was only batsman who faced the J&K’s bowling attack and scored 44 runs off 43 balls hitting five boundaries. He was also caught by Jatin Wadhwan on the ball of Umar Nazir. Saurabh Tiwary (22) and Anukul Roy (12) were the other batsmen who touched double figure marks. Jharkhand lost wicket in close intervals and posted 107 runs for the loss of ten wickets on board in 19.4 overs. For J&K, besides Umar Nazir, Ram Dayal claimed three wickets and Nasir Ahmed took one.

Chasing the target, J&K got off to a bad start with Jatin Wadhwan getting out for naught. He was bowled out by Shahbaz Nadeem in his first over.

After that Abdul S Samad was joined in middle by Shubham Khajuria but Samad was again bowled out by Shahbaz Nadeem for four runs. J&K lost two wickets for 16 runs in 2.4 overs.

After losing two wickets early, opener Shubham Khajuria was joined in middle by Shubham Singh Pundir and the duo put on 54 runs stand for the third wicket. Shubham Khajuria was first wicket to fall between the two at 70 runs on board, scoring 38 runs off 40 balls with the help of five boundaries. With the addition of only 18 runs Shubham Pundir also lost his wicket after scoring 33 from 36 balls hitting four boundaries.

After losing four wickets, J&K batsmen failed to chase the target and lost wickets in small intervals thus making only 100 runs for the loss of ten wickets in 19.5 overs.

For Jharkhand, Rahul Shukla was the most successful bowler, who picked four important wickets in his four overs spell giving 10 runs. Shahbaz Nadeem, Monu Singh and Varun Aaron claimed two wickets each.