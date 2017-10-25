Swine flu; DAK sets up helpline, issues advisory to schools

STATE TIMES NEWS

SRINAGAR: Following three swine flu deaths at Kashmir Valley’s SK Institute of Medical Sciences, Doctors Association Kashmir (DAK) on Wednesday set up round the clock helpline numbers for public awareness.

“People can call and get information on 09469154840, 09419-409866, 07780941488, 0941904 5145, 09797046707 and 09906458877. People can also visit our website www.doctorsassociationkashmir.com to seek advice related to swine flu,” said Doctors Association Kashmir on Wednesday in a communique.

President DAK and flu expert Dr Nisar ul Hassan said communicators on these helpline numbers are expert doctors and will address public concerns on swine flu from today.

“Effective communication to public is vital to prevent the spread of the disease and is an intervention in its own right,” he said.

DAK President said people are entitled to credible and consistent information which is critical for containment of the disease.

“Moreover, these helpline numbers will address to the public anxiety and panic created by flu deaths,” he added.

Dr Nisar said schools are advised to create awareness among children about the preventive measures of swine flu.

“Children should be encouraged to practice personal hygiene, he said advising them to wash their hands frequently and teaching them cough etiquette will prevent and control the spread of flu among children.”

He further said children with flu symptoms should be advised to stay at home, until they get fully cured.

Dr Nisar said swine flu is a respiratory disease which manifests with cough, fever, sore throat, runny nose and bodyache. Flu spreads mainly by droplets when people with flu cough, sneeze or talk.