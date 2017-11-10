Sweet are uses of adversity!

The essence of Greek tragedy, as expounded by Aristotle, lies in the twin concepts of anagnorisis, insight into the working of fate, and catharsis, purging of baser emotions, that result from the protagonist’s downfall and suffering. Adversity is supposed to refine human character, stimulate philosophical insights and ennoble individuals.

Francis Bacon echoes a similar sentiment when he says, “Prosperity doth best discover vice, but adversity doth best discover virtue”. Not only that, it also leads to intellectual introspection as alluded to in Shakespeare’s ‘Romeo and Juliet’: Adversity’s sweet milk, philosophy.

Somerset Maugham held a contrarian view, that far from refining and improving human beings, adversity and suffering lead to coarsening of the moral fibre and makes people self-centred, narrow, envious, unjust and uncharitable. He points out that more often than not adversities and suffering lead to resignation, which, far from resolving the perplexities of life, is tantamount to surrendering to the hostile whims of chance; in other words, to find good in suffering is the virtue of the vanquished.

This is in line with Nietzsche’s critique of the Christian virtues of passive suffering and meekness, which he subsumes under the derogatory expression, “slave morality”.

So where does all this take us when we are confronted by adversity and suffering in our lives? How do we make sense of tragic events in our lives that have no rhyme or reason and which, in any case, have not been caused by our actions? How do we reconcile the effect of suffering with the absence of its cause?

To find our answers we need, as Socrates would say, to examine lives — ours and of those we know well. We shall find that growth of any kind takes place only after pain has been endured. Thus, the physical pain of pumping iron at the gym leads to muscular growth; the agony of solving mathematical problems or understanding an abstruse philosophical question leads to intellectual growth; the emotional turmoil of teen years leads to the mature stability of adulthood. So it stands to reason that spiritual growth would also require the bearing of pain and suffering. Quite often, tragedy leads to the cultivation of compassion and gratitude, the lessening of arrogance and materialistic propensities, and the pursuit of spiritual goals.

In his seminal work, ‘Man’s Search for Meaning’, Viktor Frankl writes about prisoners in Auschwitz who transcended their degrading and life-threatening conditions to display immense human dignity and character by helping their fellow inmates, at great risk and cost.