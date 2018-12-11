SWD provides wheel chairs to needy

Share Share 0 Share

STATE TIMES NEWS

REASI: District Social Welfare Department on Monday provided wheel chairs to the needy persons here at a departmental event. The wheel chairs were handed over by the Additional District Development Commissioner, Ramesh Chander and District Social Welfare Officer, Gulshan Kumar.

The beneficiaries were Gopal Krishan, son of Sansar Chand, of Kotli Manotrian and Ganesh Singh, son of Sansar Singh, of Dhanour, presently staying at Gran More, Reasi.

While Gopal Krishan was handed over the wheel chair at the district headquarters, the wheel chair was provided to Ganesh Singh at his residence due to his condition.