SWD organises medical camp

Share Share Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: District Social Welfare Department organised a medical camp for disabled persons here on Tuesday at Red Cross Sarai, near GMC Hospital.

The camp was inaugurated by the Deputy Commissioner Jammu in presence of District Social Welfare Officer Jammu, TSWO Jammu and R S Pura. During the camp, doctors examined more than 200 disabled persons.

Chief Coordinator National Human Rights (Social Justice Council) Mukesh Gupta; Chairperson Rajni Sharma, Jeevan Sandesh Trust, Seema; President Gulshan Charitable Trust, Sushil Sharma; Chairman All J&K Disabled Welfare Association Akhnoor and Almico team was also present on the occasion. Convener Deaf & Dumb School, Roshan Bhan was also attended the camp.