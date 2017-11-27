SWC organises legal awareness programme at Samba

STATE TIMES NEWS

SAMBA: A two day legal awareness programme related to laws pertaining to women commenced on Monday at DC office complex Samba.

The programme is being organised by J&K State Women Commission (SWC) in collaboration with National Women Commission to generate awareness among women about their rights guaranteed by the Constitution and other women centric legislations. The programme was held under the guidance of Chairperson SWC Nayeema Ahmad Mehjoor with resource persons Dr Kavita Suri (member SWC) from Jammu University and Poonam Dhawan from Cluster University Jammu sharing their views on Domestic Violence Act and harassment of women at work places respectively.

The participants including Anganwadi workers/helpers, Asha workers, female police officers were informed about the mandate of Women Commission including cases like matrimonial, divorce, alimony, sexual harassment at work places and counselling programmes.

The chairperson called for protection of women rights and social acceptance of the pivotal role played by women in their professional as well as domestic life. She emphasised upon widespread dissemination of information regarding Central and State Government schemes for welfare of women folk.

Secretary SWC Aijaz Abdullah, ADC Tilak Raj Sharma, Addl SP Raja Adil Hamid and other senior officers were also present on the occasion.