Swati Mahajan gets Priyadarshni Awards for Women Entrepreneurs

JAMMU: Renowned author and educationist Swati Mahajan,
Director of Knowracle Publications, has made Jammu proud by becoming the
youngest recipient of the prestigious international Priyadarshni Awards for
Women Entrepreneurs this year; awarded by Federation of Indian Women
Entrepreneurs (FIWE). She has been awarded in the education sector from India
at an impressive ceremony held in New Delhi.
Chairperson of Jammu headquartered Knowracle
Publications, Ved Mahajan while appreciating Swati’s hard work and devotion,
dedicated the award to all readers and aspirants who have shown faith in the
publication house.
Swati Mahajan has authored about eight
books so far and is also the Editor-in-Chief of two national magazines
Knowracle Akhbaar and Knowracle Cruxzine. She has been a keynote speaker at
many platforms and has successfully mentored thousands of aspirants in becoming
civil servants.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Life for me is about fears mashed with excitement: Hrithik Roshan
No one better than Dhoni to decide on retirement, says Sushant Singh Rajput
I hope Trump gets impeached: Robert De Niro
Will be nervous shooting ‘Takht’: Karan Johar
Blackbuck poaching case: Jodhpur court to hear Salman Khan’s plea challenging conviction
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper