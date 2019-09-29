Swati Mahajan gets Priyadarshni Awards for Women Entrepreneurs

JAMMU: Renowned author and educationist Swati Mahajan, Director of Knowracle Publications, has made Jammu proud by becoming the youngest recipient of the prestigious international Priyadarshni Awards for Women Entrepreneurs this year; awarded by Federation of Indian Women Entrepreneurs (FIWE). She has been awarded in the education sector from India at an impressive ceremony held in New Delhi.

Chairperson of Jammu headquartered Knowracle Publications, Ved Mahajan while appreciating Swati’s hard work and devotion, dedicated the award to all readers and aspirants who have shown faith in the publication house.

Swati Mahajan has authored about eight books so far and is also the Editor-in-Chief of two national magazines Knowracle Akhbaar and Knowracle Cruxzine. She has been a keynote speaker at many platforms and has successfully mentored thousands of aspirants in becoming civil servants.