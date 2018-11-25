Swasth Bharat Yatra concludes

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

UDHAMPUR: Two-day programme on Swasth Bharat Yatra oraganised by FSSAI concluded on Saturday. On Friday, Swasth Bharat Yatra reached here in Govt. Model HSS Boys, Udhampur and was received by Principal along with Designated Officer Deptt. of Food Safety and Joint Director FSSAI. A Parbhat Pheri was also organised on the theme ‘Eat Right India’, in which a large number of NCC cadets of Senior Division and Junior Division participated under the guidance of Associate NCC Officer, Second Officer Pawan Kumar. The Parbhat Pheri flagged off by President Municipal Council, Udhampur passed through various places of Udhampur town and finally culminated in the Govt Model HSS Boys Udhampur. A symposium on the theme ‘Eat Right India’ was also organised in the school in which 10 NCC cadets participated. The Guest of Honour Principal of GHSS Boys, Udhampur Ajay Vashisht along with Chief Guest President Municipal Council, Udhampur Dr. Yogeshwar Kumar witnessed the programme and distributed the trophies to the meritorious NCC cadets who participated in the symposium.

Today, District Development Commissioner, Udhampur Ravinder Kumar (IAS) flagged off a cycle rally on the theme ‘Eat Right India’ and aware the masses about the right habits of eating.

The cycle rally passed through various places of Udhampur Town under control of Associate NCC Officer, Second Officer Pawan Kumar, Amit Kumar (PET), Sub. Dinesh Subba and Hav. Vijayant Kumar. Certificates were distributed among the participants by the Principal GHSS Udhampur, Joint Director FSSAI and Designated Officer, Deptt. Of Food Safety, Udhampur.