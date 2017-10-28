Swaraj helps Indian family stuck in Malaysia

New Delhi: In yet another prompt response to a request for help, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj today asked the Indian embassy in Kuala Lumpur to help an Indian family get their travel documents, despite the mission being closed on weekends.

Swaraj’s response came after one, Meera Ramesh Patel, sought the former’s intervention saying her family was at the airport and had lost their passports.

“Indian Embassy in Malaysia: This is an emergency case.

Pls open the Embassy and help the Indian family @hcikl,” the minister said in a tweet.

Responding to Swaraj’s request, the Indian embassy in Malaysia tweeted that the family members have been contacted and the matter was being resolved.

Earlier in her tweet to the Union minister, Patel said, “@SushmaSwaraj Mam my family is in malasia airport and lost their passports. Due to weekend Indian Embassy is closed.

Please help”.

In yet another case, the external affairs minister requested the Indian embassy in Washington to help an Indian student who had lost her passport.

In a tweet, Anusha Dhulipala said she was a student in the United States and had lost her passport because of which she could not travel anywhere.

“@SushmaSwaraj I really need help as they say I have to go to India to get my Visa its my exams time I cant travel without passport sooner,” she said. (PTI)