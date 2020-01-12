Swami Vivekananda remembered on his birthday

STATE TIMES NEWS UDHAMPUR: Senior Citizens Club Udhampur in unison with old age home celebrated birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda in Jagriti Complex Udhampur. Dr. RC Nagar presided over the function. Bikram Slathia, Dr Adarsh, Mahadeep Singh Jamwal, RC Mannotra, Mohan Singh, SP Tomar, Jugal Gupta, Ashok Khajuria, Des Raj, Hans Raj Shastri, Baldev Sharma and many were present on the occasion. The speakers on the occasion highlighted the life of the Swami.
