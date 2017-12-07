Swami Sivananda’s simple five point Yoga

Yoga means union of mind, body and spirit with the Divine and while this refers to a certain state of consciousness, both individual and universal, it is also a method to help one reach that goal.

A traditional, exact and easy-to-learn system aims at naturally achieving the goal through creating a healthy body and mind that leads to spiritual evolvement.

Based in the teachings of Swami Sivananda, here is a summary of the yoga philosophy in five principles or the Five Points of Yoga which make the complex teachings of yoga easier to understand:

Five Points of Yoga:

1 Asanas: Yoga poses and proper exercise help develop a strong, healthy body by enhancing flexibility and improving circulation.

2 Pranayama: Deep, conscious, proper breathing reduces stress and keeps one safe from many diseases.

3 Proper Relaxation: Helps keep the body from going into overload mode, easing worry and fatigue.

4. Proper Diet: Eating simple, healthy, vegetarian foods that are easy to digest notably have a positive effect on mind and body, as well as the environment and other living beings.

5. Vedanta and Dhyana: Positive thinking and meditation are the true keys to achieving peace of mind and eliminating negativity in our lives.

The Paths of Yoga

Along with the five points of yoga, a look at the four paths of yoga completes the picture to give individuals a clear sense of direction for not only a healthier and stronger body but also a way of living that promotes peace and mindfulness to counteract day-to-day trials and tribulations.

The four paths of yoga all lead to the same place – union with the Divine – but help in getting there by giving options that fit different human temperaments and approaches to life. Which one fits you best?

1. Karma Yoga: Also known as the yoga of action, Karma Yoga teaches us to act without egoist expectations in all areas of daily life ~ home, work, school. It is a good path for someone who is outgoing and enjoys a certain sense of spiritual activism to help others.

2. Bhakti Yoga: Also known as the path of devotion, Bhakti Yoga is a good path for someone with an emotional nature and enjoys prayer, worship and seeking God through unconditionally loving others. Kirtan or singing/ chanting the names of God is part of Bhakti Yoga.

3. Raja Yoga: Also known as the science of mind, Raja Yoga is the path that takes us on a comprehensive journey to understanding our mind and thoughts. Through mental control, we are able to gain control of the physical body and the life force energy known as prana. This is a good path for those who are interested in meditation and its effects on the mind.

4. Jnana Yoga: Also known as yoga of knowledge, is considered a good path for those with strong intellectual tendencies as it requires great strength of will and mind. Using Vedanta as vehicle, the inquiry into individual nature is the key to this difficult path. It is best undertaken after some lessons of the other paths have been well understood in order to move along towards Self-realisation or profound spiritual awakening. Courtesy: Divine Life Society