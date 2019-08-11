Swami Madhu Paramhans to deliver religious discourse at Rakhbandhu today

STATE TIMES NEWS JAMMU: Swami Madhu Paramhans Maharaj of Sant Ashram Ranjri, Jammu is scheduled to deliver a divine Satsang at Sahib Bandagi Sant Ashram, Rakhbandhu instead of Satwari Chowk ground, Jammu on August 11, 2019 (Sunday) at 10:00 AM. One of the disciples of Madhu Paramhans Maharaj, Atul Gupta requested all the devotees to attend the Satsang at Rakhbandhu and seek the blessings of Maharaj Paramhans. “For further details, devotees can contact mobile number 9018491143,” Atul added.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Rani Mukerji’s ‘Mardaani 2’ to release on December 13
Pak to ban all cultural exchanges with India: Report
I don’t care about getting older anymore: Salma Hayek
Shah Rukh to be felicitated with ‘Excellence in Cinema’ award by Victorian Government
Dr Sushil delivers awareness lecture
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper