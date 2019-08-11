Swami Madhu Paramhans to deliver religious discourse at Rakhbandhu today

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Swami Madhu Paramhans Maharaj of Sant Ashram Ranjri, Jammu is scheduled to deliver a divine Satsang at Sahib Bandagi Sant Ashram, Rakhbandhu instead of Satwari Chowk ground, Jammu on August 11, 2019 (Sunday) at 10:00 AM.

One of the disciples of Madhu Paramhans Maharaj, Atul Gupta requested all the devotees to attend the Satsang at Rakhbandhu and seek the blessings of Maharaj Paramhans.

“For further details, devotees can contact mobile number 9018491143,” Atul added.