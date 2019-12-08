Swachhta Pakhwada observed at Udhampur Military Station

State Times News

UDHAMPUR: A major cleanliness drive in form of Swachhta Pakhwada is being organized at Udhampur Military Station from Dec, 1 to 15 2019 to spread the message of Swachh Bharat in entire Udhampur Garrison. The focus of this event will be to create awareness amongst the local populace with aim of willing self-participation in a mission to keep their areas swachh.

Swachhata Pakhwada drive to get rid of single-use plastic has been undertaken by all units of Udhampur Military Station. Efforts are underway at multiple locations of the Cantonment to make country devoid of single use plastic.

The core activities associated with Swachhta Pakhwada will be Jagrukta Abhiyan, Shramdan and a Plogging session spread all over Udhampur Cantonment. Plogging is a recreational activity which combines fun with environmental awareness. In that the persons mixes jogging with litter collection

The Jagrukta Abhiyan will be carried out through Awareness rallies, Poster/Rangoli making competitions, Talks/ Lectures, Debates/ Seminars in institutions, plays in schools, Hand Wash Day, Personal Hygiene Day, Pledge taking etc. In addition Shramdaan activities culminating into cleaning of schools, memorials of martyrs in Udhampur and public places are also being carried out by incorporating the civil population.