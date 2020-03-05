Swachhta Pakhwada: MSK Kishtwar holds series of activities

STATE TIMES NEWS KISHTWAR: District Level Centre for Women, Mahila Shakti Kendra (MSK) held series of activities under fortnightly sanitation awareness campaign (Swachta Pakhwada) held under the aegis of Swatch Bharat Mission. Started on March 1, the centre organized pledge taking events Swatch Bharat Mission and cleanliness drive in various schools and Govt. offices of Town. The activities were held under the supervision of District Women Welfare Officer, MSK, Roohie Shamma accompanied by District Coordinators, Hina Jaan and Shanu Rana besides other members of staff.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
It was a bit of letdown: Jennifer Lopez opens up on Oscar snub
Urban planners, health practitioners must work in tandem: Dr Sushil
Way forward for any country is by educating itself more: Shah Rukh
Prabhas to work in ‘Mahanati’ director Nag Ashwin’s next
Colin Trevorrow’s ‘Jurassic World 3’ titled ‘Dominion’
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper