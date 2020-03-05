Swachhta Pakhwada: MSK Kishtwar holds series of activities

STATE TIMES NEWS

KISHTWAR: District Level Centre for Women, Mahila Shakti Kendra (MSK) held series of activities under fortnightly sanitation awareness campaign (Swachta Pakhwada) held under the aegis of Swatch Bharat Mission. Started on March 1, the centre organized pledge taking events Swatch Bharat Mission and cleanliness drive in various schools and Govt. offices of Town. The activities were held under the supervision of District Women Welfare Officer, MSK, Roohie Shamma accompanied by District Coordinators, Hina Jaan and Shanu Rana besides other members of staff.