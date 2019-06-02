Swachhta Pakhwada held at Reasi Bus Stand

Share Share 0 Share

STATE TIMES NEWS

REASI: Reasi Municipal Committee Reasi conducted Swachhta Pakhwada under Swachh Bharat Mission at Bus Stand here on Saturday in which a large number of locals and businessmen participated.

President Reasi MC, Sudesh Puri while addressing the gathering urged upon them to join this drive for making Reasi clean and green. He also informed the gathering about the ill effects of polythene bags on health and environment.

On the occasion, all the participants took Swachhta Pledge. Executive Officer Reasi Municipal Committee, Madan Lal and other members of the MC were also present at the occasion.