Swachhta Hi Sewa: Shrine Board organises Cyclothon from Domel to Katra

KATRA: Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board (SMVDSB) today organised a Cyclothon from Domel to Katra as part of ongoing cleanliness campaign under ‘Swachhta Hi Sewa’ campaign. A large number of professional cyclists from Udhampur-based ‘Randonneurs’ along with other cycle enthusiasts, students from Katra and surrounding areas besides officers and staff of Shrine Board took part in the Cyclothon.

Carrying banners and placards, the participants pedalled about 20 Km distance from Domel to Katra spreading awareness about limiting use of single-use plastic, management of plastic waste as well as increasing awareness regarding alternative paper-made utilities. The participants of the cycle rally enroute distributed pamphlets among shopkeepers, travelling public, pilgrims and people at large and interacted with them as a part of sanitation drive.

The cycle rally, organised in collaboration with Indian Oil Corporation and J&K Bank, was flagged off from Domel by Dr Jagdish Mehra, Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the Shrine Board. Vinay Khajuria, ACF and other concerned officers of Shrine Board were also present on the occasion.

The Cyclothon after passing through Moori, Myari, Kadmal, Asia Chowk, Railway Station, Panthal Road, Fountain Chowk and Bus Stand culminated at Shrine Board’s Sports Complex at Katra.

The Board also organised plastic-collection and awareness drive at Yatra Registration Counter Nos 1 and 2, Bus Stand and Niharika Complex at Katra besides arranging a lecture on plastic-waste management at Shri Mata Vaishno Devi College of Nursing, Kakryal.