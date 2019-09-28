Swachhta Hi Sewa: Shrine Board organises awareness rally

STATE TIMES NEWS

KATRA: Continuing with its activities in connection with the ongoing ‘Swachhata Hi Seva’ campaign throughout the country, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board on Friday organised an awareness rally in Katra town in which a large number of students of various educational institutions of the area took part.

The rally started from Railway Station and culminated at the Shrine Board’s Sports Complex. The rally organised in collaboration with the Indian Oil Corporation, was flagged off by Vinay Khajuria, ACF and a number of concerned officers and staff of the Shrine Board besides students and their teachers were among those present on the occasion.

Carrying banners and placards in their hands, the participants of the rally passed through main markets of Katra, the base town for pilgrimage to the Holy Cave Shrine of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi, spreading the message of ‘say no to plastic’ and ‘save environment’.