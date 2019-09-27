Swachhta Hi Sewa campaign starts at GHS Pouni, GPS Ikhani

STATE TIMES NEWS

POUNI: Swachta Hi Sewa campaign was started in Ikhani Gool remotest village of Pora Kotla Panchayat of Ransoo which falls in Tehsil Pouni Distt Reasi. The campaign was started by Distt Reasi Education Deptt led by Nirmal Choudhry CEO under the stewardship of Sanjeev Kumar Sharma Head Teacher of GPS Ikhani.

Students and locals given awareness of the mass campaign including total ban on single use plastics. On the occasion students also took part in making paper bags out of waste papers/ newspapers, they also took pledge to use paper bags, bags made up of cloths to avoid plastic, polythene etc to discourage the single use plastics. Head Teacher of the institution while briefing focused on various activities viz. cleanliness drive, rally by involving students & parents, segregation of plastics & polythene to be conducted in week long campaign by involving the rural populace of remotest area. Besides students & teachers of GHS Pouni also participated in activities which were aimed to discourage single use plastics and polythene.