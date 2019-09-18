Swachhta Hi Sewa campaign in full swing across Udhampur district

State Times News

UDHAMPUR: To aware general public about the ill effects of plastic and ban on single use of plastic, Udhampur administration is organizing series of programmes under the “Swachhta Hi Sewa” campaign in different parts of the district. The awareness programmes being organized by Education and other departments include essay writing competition, slogan writing competition, painting competition , door to door campaign, Shramdaan in the schools, hand wash demonstration , awareness camps for AWWs and general public, special Swachhta programmes for farmers, cleanliness drive in different healthcare Centres and hospitals. The Rural Development Department is holding special awareness programmes regarding solid waste management in villages, while Municipal bodies are organizing awareness programmes with special focus on no single use of plastic and segregation of waste at source.