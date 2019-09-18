Swachhta Hi Sewa campaign; awareness rally organised

State Times News

DODA: District Development Commissioner Doda, Dr. Sagar D Doifode today flagged off a rally as part of Swachhta Bharat Mission ‘Swachhta hi Sewa 2019’ here from Bus Stand.

Organized by Department of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj, the rally after passing through the Ghat Road culminated at Gandoh.

The spreading awareness regarding plastic waste management in towns and villages of the district forms the core of the campaign scheduled from September 11 to October 27, 2019. Additional District Development Commissioner Doda Imam Din, Assistant Commissioner Development Doda Davender Singh Bhau, District Panchayat Officer Doda Adrees Lone, BDO Kahara Ather Ameen Zargar and other concerned officer were also on the occasion.

The DDC said that this rally is aimed at to spread awareness to the masses about the advantages of maintaining clean atmosphere.

He appealed to the participants to keep their homes, schools and surroundings neat and clean and spread the message among their near and dears.