Swachhta awareness campaign held by Salal Power Station

STATE TIMES NEWS

REASI: As part of ‘Swachh Bharat Pakhwara’ being observed by Salal Power Station from August 16 to 31, 2018, Salal Power Station today organised an awareness program on ‘Swachh Bharat Mission’ for the students of Govt. Middle School, Aghar Ballian, Reasi. The programme constituted lectures by the Officers of Salal Power Station to sensitise the student community about Swachhta Mission.

Speaking on the occasion, Seraphina Lakra, Sr. Manager (HR), Dr. Dheeraj Sharma and Suraman Sharma shared tips for keeping good health and to ensure cleanliness at home as well as at school. They appealed the students to convey the Swachhta Message to all their friends, family members and neighbourers. Simple tips to participate and contribute in Swachh Bharat Mission like ‘Not throwing garbage on the road’, ‘Use of Dustbin as a matter of habit’, ‘Ensuring cleanliness in class room and school, ‘Maintaining Physical Hygiene to keep fit’ etc. were shared by the NHPC Officers with the students in a very interactive session.

The headmaster of the school thanked Salal Power Station for organising the educative program in Govt. Middle School, Aghar Ballian. (Reasi).