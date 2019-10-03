Swachhta Abhiyan showing results in every street, locality: Suri

STATE TIMES NEWS JAMMU: BJP leader Raman Suri on Thursday said that ‘Cleanliness is next to Godliness’ and Swachhta Abhiyan launched by Prime Minister, Narendra Modi that replicated in every street, village, town and State, has made India a clean and green country. This drive, he said, is going to be a never ending process that will keep the country ahead of others in terms of cleanliness and hygiene. Suri was addressing devotees at a Jagran organised on occasion of Navratras near Residency road. A number of devotees and local residents of Ward no 15 had assembled to recite Bhajans on the occasion. Corporator Sandhya Gupta was the special invitee. Seeking blessings of Mata Vaishno Devi, Suri said that such religious functions unite people and encourage harmony. He appreciated the efforts of locals, especially youth, for organising the Jagran and added that children must stay connected to our cultural heritage. Later, Prasad was distributed amongst devotees.
