Swachh Bharat Jan Andolan: Kathua Admn to organise series of awareness activities

KATHUA: District administration Kathua is going to organize series of awareness activities during Swachh Bharat Jan Andolan.

Deputy Commissioner Dr. Raghav Langer said that concentrated efforts will be made to educate the residents about the ways to keep the district clean and make it free from single use plastic.

He was chairing a meeting to discuss the modalities for strict implementation of ban on polythene bags.

The main focus will be on the use of jute carry bags, cotton bags, reusable paper and other such environmental friendly bags to replace polythene, he added.

The DC informed that the campaign will continue from September 11 to October 27 during which series of activities will be held to sensitize the population regarding ill effects of Plastic use besides the methods to combat this menace.

Some of the programmes to be carried out under the Andolan would be “Swachh Bharat Jan Andolan” rally, awareness camps in schools, Colleges, Gram Sabhas etc.

The DC stressed upon active involvement of Panchayat Raj Institutions in the campaign for making Kathua district polythene, plastic waste free. He announced that the villages/Panchayats declared as plastic waste free shall be awarded.

The DC laid emphasis on use of bio-degradable carry bags, holding units and packing materials for maintaining plastic free environment. In this regard, he called for introducing bags being made by Handloom and Handicrafts department, Self Help Groups.

The meeting was informed that Panchayats, BDOs and Panchayat Inspectors have been empowered to impose fine on plastic use.