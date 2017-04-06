Swachh Bharat

Dear Editor,

From time to time the successive governments have made efforts to inch towards clean India . The present Govt at Centre has been trying to make it a people’s movement and has been consistent towards this end. Consequently public toilets have been built and focus is on achieving open defecation free country by 2019 by encouraging the construction and usage of household toilets . Roping in the celebrities, popular faces and emotional appeal by connecting it with Gandhiji is good-intentioned.However, the success has been bleak and it is so not because Modi ji has failed , it is because the civil society has not engaged itself in for the cause. We have democracy wherein the people’s participation is vital for constituting the authority. If so is the case then in addition to right to pointing the finger at the holders of power , people must realise the duty to lend helping hand to Govt for general common cause. If we own the government we also own its good polices. There lies the spirit of democracy. That is the very essence of it. A question seems genuine as to why society needs to be active. The answer lies in the fallacies of top-down model. The Govt can incentivise and take the initiative but if it is not capitalised and inculcated by the people it is never going to be long lasting . A Safai Karmchari may come once in street and pick up the litter and broom it but can not be expected to taking rounds all the time . We need to make a mind that the street belongs to us same way as the house belongs to us. If we can broom near the gate, we can also broom two metres beyond it into the street, in front of the gate of our own house. And once every household does the same thing, the whole street will be Swachh thereby our beloved Bharat will be Swachh. If the Dharma of Swachhta is to be followed then the idea of seeding values of ”brush while brooming” is not against it. Five minutes are spent in front the mirror while brushing the teeth every morning where the same time can be used in a cleanliness drive in the premises while doing the same task. The stress has to be on making the Swachhta an integral part of one’s personality and the culture. The point is simple , if you pay the housing tax , then screw the municipality and if not ,then pick up the broom. There is no third way to see the localities clean.

Baldev Singh,

Bhagmag,Reasi