SVO registers case in illegal appointments case

STATE TIMES NEWS

SRINAGAR: State Vigilance Organisation (SVO) on Monday registered a case under Prevention of Corruption Act in illegal appointments case.

A case vide FIR No. 28/2018 under Section 5(1) (d) read with 5(2) J&K P.C. Act, Svt; 2006 and Section 120-B RPC was registered in Police Station Vigilance Organisation Kashmir on the basis of the outcome of a verification conducted into the allegations that the then EO MC Shopian Mohammad Ashraf Pandith (now expired), son of Abdul Aziz Pandith, resident of Bemina Srinagar in furtherance of criminal conspiracy hatched with other officials of Municipal Committee Shopian in connivance with the accused beneficiaries including Abdul Majeed Bhat, son of Late Sonaullah Bhat, resident of Batwina Lar Gandarbal, Umaya Jahangir Khan, daughter of Jahangir Ahmad Khan, resident of Shopian, Javed Ahmad Wani, son of Abdul Gani Wani, resident of Bongam Shopian and Shariq Ahmad Sofi, son of Bashir Ahmad Sofi, resident of Shopian, have illegally/fraudulently, without any competence, appointed/engaged aforesaid non deserving persons in Municipal Committee Shopian as Electrician, Death and Birth Assistant, and Khilafarzi helpers respectively in the year 2009-2010.

The verification revealed that the then President Municipal Committee Shopian namely Majid Hassan Khan, son of Ghulam Hassan Khan, resident of Hergam Shopian and the aforesaid former EO MC Shopian in utter disregard to the standing rules/notifications/SROs of Government and without any competence issued appointment orders in favour of aforesaid blue eyed persons. The inquest proceedings in the case have been initiated.