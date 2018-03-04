SVO registers case against VC, officials of KU

Share 0 Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

SRINAGAR: The Jammu and Kashmir Vigilance Organisation has registered a case against the Vice-Chancellor and other officials of the Kashmir University (KU) for allegedly making an illegal appointment in the varsity.

The State Vigilance Organisation (SVO) has registered a case against Vice-Chancellor Khurshid Iqbal Andrabi and other officers of the university for illegally and fraudulently making an appointment of a medical officer in the university, an official spokesman said.

The vice-chancellor and other officers of the Kashmir University in connivance with screening officer (Medical Superintendent of SMHS Hospital in Srinagar), who was nominated by the vice-chancellor, have selected and appointed an ineligible candidate, Dr Suraya Jan, to the post of medical officer illegally and fraudulently by abuse of their official position as public servants, he said.

The spokesman said that the appointment was made in response to a advertisement published by university authorities on December 11, 2014.

The candidate was not qualifying as per terms and conditions laid down in the advertisement notice, he said.

The commission of this act by the vice-chancellor, other officers and screening officer via-a-vis beneficiary comprise offences under Prevention of Corruption Act, 2006, read with section 120-B of RPC punishable under Section 5(2) of the Act, the spokesman said.

He said that accordingly a case FIR No. 04/2018 has been registered at Police Station VOK and investigation taken up.