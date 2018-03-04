SVO files charge-sheet against professor in graft case

Share 0 Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: The Jammu and Kashmir Vigilance Organisation on Saturday filed a charge sheet against an assistant professor of a government college who was caught allegedly accepting a bribe two years ago to clear a student’s synopsis.

The charge sheet was filed in the Court of Special Judge, anti-corruption, Jammu, against Ashu Jolly of the Government College of Education, a State Vigilance Organisation (SVO) spokesman said here.

It was filed after completion of investigation and obtaining requisite prosecution sanction from the competent authority, he said. The spokesman said that a complaint was lodged in 2016 at the Vigilance Organisation, Jammu, by a IGNOU M.Ed course student, who alleged that she had submitted her synopsis four times but every time it was rejected.

The student claimed that her previous guide was Mohammad Zubair Kales but Jolly got it changed and had demanded Rs 10,000 as bribe for clearing her synopsis, he said.

In the complainant, the student said that she had given Rs 5,000 to her guide, as first installment.

The spokesman said a formal case was registered for investigation and after competing all the required legal formalities, the team of the SVO caught the accused professor accepting the bribe.