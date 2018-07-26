SVO books forest guard on graft charges in Rajouri

Share Share 0 Share 0

State Times News

Jammu: A forest guard was on Wednesday booked for acquiring property disproportionate to his known sources of income in Rajouri district, a State Vigilance Organisation (SVO) spokesman said.

Rakesh Sabharwal, a resident of Chainpur village in Kalakote, was booked under provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act, he said.

The spokesman said the case was registered after preliminary verification of allegations that he had acquired a number of moveable and immovable property disproportionate to his known sources of income.

During the verification process, it surfaced that the suspect has accumulated assets in the form of land at Kalakote, land and house at Jammu and vehicles, he said.

The accused also made huge investments in insurance policies in the name of his family members, the spokesman said.

Following prima-facie establishment of allegations and registration of the case, SVO sleuths conducted a raid with the help of the local police and magistrates at Sabharwal’s residence here in the presence of independent witnesses, he said. “Documents pertaining to various immovable properties acquired by the accused public servant were seized. Further details of moveable property have been obtained,” the spokesman said.

He said a detailed and in-depth scrutiny of the seized documents will be carried out during.

The accused has not yet been arrested, the spokesman said.